Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $151,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.