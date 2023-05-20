Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,502,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after buying an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,212,000 after buying an additional 217,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

