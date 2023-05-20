Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Scor Stock Down 0.3 %

Scor stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

