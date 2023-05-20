SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.97 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $769.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 632,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,639.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.