Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.27

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as low as $24.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands.

Security Federal Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Security Federal

(Get Rating)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.