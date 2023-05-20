ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

