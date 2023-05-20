Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 5.3%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.09) to GBX 3,400 ($42.59) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.45) to GBX 2,825 ($35.39) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,968.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

