Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 5.3%

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.09) to GBX 3,400 ($42.59) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.45) to GBX 2,825 ($35.39) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,968.33.

Severn Trent Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.