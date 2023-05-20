Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Shawcor Stock Performance

TSE:SCL opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.82.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

