Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 5,586.08% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 1,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

