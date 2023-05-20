Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 16,880 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,371,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

