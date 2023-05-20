Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

CSL opened at $212.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

