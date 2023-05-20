Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $68,951,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 167.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.