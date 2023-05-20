Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.2 %

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.