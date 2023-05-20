Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 611,850 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,850 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 221,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

