SKALE Network (SKL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.93 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $148.47 million and $3.93 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,352,671 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

