Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $99.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sony Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

