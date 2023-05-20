SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

