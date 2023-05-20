Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 167,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,761 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

