St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,400 ($17.54) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,390 ($17.41).

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.44) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($19.67) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.79) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,460 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,392.78 ($17.45).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,145 ($14.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,090. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,182.05.

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at St. James’s Place

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 37.19 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,260.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.73), for a total transaction of £180,468.96 ($226,066.59). Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.