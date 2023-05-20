St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STJPF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.10) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.40) to GBX 1,430 ($17.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.16) to GBX 1,360 ($17.04) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,159 ($14.52) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,330.80.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STJPF remained flat at $13.86 during trading hours on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.