STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 289,815 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.