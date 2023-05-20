Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.