Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,762,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,287,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 23,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

