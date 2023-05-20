STERIS (NYSE:STE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $205.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 192.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.