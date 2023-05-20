Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $3.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 3,678,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,266. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gevo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gevo by 726.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Articles

