Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$10.70” Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 target price on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.61.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM remained flat at C$6.40 during trading on Friday. 700,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.9483013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

