Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 20th (ADVM, AGRX, ARCO, ARKR, AROW, ATHX, BCLI, CCU, CETX, CL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, May 20th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

