Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 20th (ADVM, AGRX, ARCO, ARKR, AROW, ATHX, BCLI, CCU, CETX, CL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, May 20th:
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
