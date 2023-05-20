StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
