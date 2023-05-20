StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
HBI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after buying an additional 793,509 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,309,000 after buying an additional 938,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
