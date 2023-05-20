StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after buying an additional 793,509 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,309,000 after buying an additional 938,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

