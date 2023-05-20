StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface Price Performance

TILE opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $411.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,778,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 108,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 6.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,946,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

