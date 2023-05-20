StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -31.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

