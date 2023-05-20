StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 0.6 %

QTWO stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock worth $4,415,636 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.