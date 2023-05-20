StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 437.01% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 262,512 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,564,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.