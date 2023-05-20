StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
SMCI stock opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $171.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
