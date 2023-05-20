StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $154.68.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

