StockNews.com Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

