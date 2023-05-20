StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. A10 Networks has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

