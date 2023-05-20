StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

