StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $98.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

