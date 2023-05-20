StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.