StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Artesian Resources Trading Down 12.0 %
NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $461.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $63.00.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artesian Resources (ARTNA)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.