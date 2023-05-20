StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $461.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

