StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

USAT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

