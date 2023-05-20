StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
USAT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
