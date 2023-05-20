StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $160.08. 1,529,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,354. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.