StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,065.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Janik acquired 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,065.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.