StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ ESGR traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.83. 31,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,610. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.64 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
