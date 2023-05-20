StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.83. 31,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,610. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.64 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

