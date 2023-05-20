StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

EXTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

