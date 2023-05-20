StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.
Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.1 %
EXTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.
Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.