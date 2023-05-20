StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Formula One Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. 695,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,806. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.99 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

