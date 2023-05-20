StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $95.21. 235,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,166. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

