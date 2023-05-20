StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.
Fox Factory Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $95.21. 235,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,166. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
