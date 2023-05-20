StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $330.77 on Thursday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,058 shares of company stock worth $3,614,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

