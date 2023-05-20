StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of GIL opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,327 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 279,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

